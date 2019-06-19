The Hold Steady Announce New Album Thrashing Thru The Passion, Share “Denver Haircut”

The Hold Steady have announced their first new studio album in five years. Thrashing Thru The Passion is the Brooklyn indie rock mainstays follow up to 2014’s Teeth Dreams, and is set to be released on August 16 via Frenchkiss Records. The new album will include the previously released tracks “The Stove & The Toaster,” “Star 18,″ “Entitlement Crew,” “T-Shirt Tux,” and “Confusion In The Marketplace.”

The band has also shared a new track, “Denver Haircut” in anticipation of the record’s release. “‘Denver Haircut’ is a story about a guy who has chance meet up that takes him to a few different locations before leaving him alone and cashless in a strange hotel room,” Craig Finn said in a press statement. “Steve Selvidge (guitarist) brought in the music to this song and everyone felt it immediately, it was really fun to play. The story unfolded quickly too. When recording, we remarked that it sounded like it could kick off an album…and so here we are.”

Thrashing Thru The Passion is available to pre-order on The Hold Steady’s Bandcamp page. Listen to “Denver Haircut” and check out the album tracklist below.

THRASHING THRU THE PASSION TRACKLIST:

1. Denver Haircut

2. Epaulets

3. You Did Good Kid

4. Traditional Village

5. Blackout Sam

6. Entitlement Crew

7. T-Shirt Tux

8. Star 18

9. The Stove & The Toaster

10. Confusion In The Marketplace