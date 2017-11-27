The Hold Steady – “Entitlement Crew” and “A Snake in the Shower”

The Hold Steady are doing a four-night residency at Brooklyn Bowl that starts on Wednesday, and they’re ringing in the occasion with two new songs: “Entitlement Crew”—which features the painfully relatable refrain “Tecate landing, tequila takeoff”—and the B-side “A Snake in the Shower.”

The two songs are Bandcamp exclusives for the next week, with all proceeds going to the K+L Guardian Foundation. “The K+L Guardian Foundation was formed to benefit “Jersey” Mike Van Jura’s children after he suddenly passed away in November 2012 at only 36 years of age,” explains the attached description. “Jersey Mike was the unofficial leader of The Unified Scene.”

Stream “Entitlement Crew” and “A Snake in the Shower” below. Both will be on the major digital streaming services next week. [h/t Stereogum]