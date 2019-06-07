Pharrell Williams – “Letter To My Godfather” (Prod. by The Neptunes)

Pharrell Williams has a new song out today as part of the soundtrack for the Netflix documentary The Black Godfather. And while “Letter To My Godfather” is being billed as a Pharrell track, it features production from Pharrell’s old partner in crime, Chad Hugo. As the Neptunes, the duo produced some of the most indelible hits of the ’90s and 2000s, including Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” and Kelis’ “Milkshake.” Musically, the new track is a pretty far cry from the smooth slap of something like Clipse’s “Grindin'”—”Letter To My Godfather” takes a more maximalist approach, with everything from synths to acoustic guitars in the mix.

Pharrell is productive as ever these days, having made recent contributions to the new Gesaffelstein and Solange albums. Back in April, Pharrell hosted the inaugural edition of a new music festival called Something in the Water, where he brought out artists like Jay-Z, Timbaland, and Charlie Wilson to perform classic tracks from the Pharrell canon; Travis Scott, SZA, Mac DeMarco, and more performed in independent sets.

Check out the new track from Pharrell and Chad Hugo “Letter To My Godfather” below, and find a short trailer for Netflix’s new documentary The Black Godfather after that.