Pharrell Williams hosted the inaugural edition of his Something in the Water music festival this weekend in his hometown of Virginia Beach. While organizers were forced to cancel its first day due to severe thunderstorms, the festival continued as planned on Saturday, with performances from ASAP Ferg, Mac DeMarco, Kaytranada, J Balvin, SZA, Travis Scott, and more.

With a headlining set billed as “Pharrell and Friends,” the Neptunes producer brought out a wealth of celebrity guests to join him for the performance. As Rolling Stone points out, Jay-Z, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Timbaland, Charlie Wilson, and Tyler, the Creator all joined Pharrell on stage to perform collaborative hits from throughout the vocalists’ 27-year career.

Williams opened his set with the Neptunes-produced Nelly hit “Hot In Herre,” followed by Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” and Future’s “Move That Dope,” both of which feature contributions from Pharrell. The vocalist then brought out Snoop Dogg to perform his songs “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)” and later Charlie Wilson for their 2002 collaboration “Beautiful.”

Elsewhere in his set, Pharrell brought out Jay-Z to perform hits like “Public Service Announcement,” “Izzo (H.O.V.A.),” and “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me).” After Jay’s set, a brief N.E.R.D. reunion found Pharrell joined by fellow Neptunes producer Chad Hugo to perform “Everyone Nose (All the Girls Standing in the Line for the Bathroom),” “She Wants to Move,” “Lapdance,” and “Lemon” (notably without Rihanna). “This song was made in Virginia Beach,” Williams said as he introduced “She Wants to Move.”

Pharrell’s last solo album Girl was released in 2014. His last N.E.R.D. release No_One Ever Really Dies dropped in 2017. Last month, the Virginia native made an appearance on Solange’s fourth studio album When I Get Home. Watch clips of his Something in the Water set below.