M.I.A. Named MBE

M.I.A. has been named a Member Of The Order Of The British Empire, or MBE. According the BBC, the musician (born Mathangi Arulpragasam) was recognized yesterday for her contributions to popular music on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Elvis Costello accepted a similar designation yesterday—he was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire—and announced the news with a begrudging letter criticizing Theresa May and British imperialism. “To be honest, I’m pretty tickled to receive this acknowledgement for my ‘Services To Music,’ as it confirms my long held suspicion nobody really listens to the words in songs or the outcome might have been somewhat different,” he writes in the letter.

The country has also formally recognized other musicians including former Undertones singer Feargal Sharkey (OBE), singer-songwriter Andrew Roachford (MBE), composer Anna Meredith (MBE), pianist Joanna MacGregor (CBE), singer Jacqueline Dankworth (MBE), and singer Alfie Boe (OBE).

Other non-musicians recognized include Simon Russell Beale, who was knighted, as well as Olivia Coleman, Sarah Sinclair, and Bear Grylls.