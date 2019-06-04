Mac Miller Documentary Plans Stopped by Late Rapper’s Estate

Plans for a Mac Miller documentary have been halted by his estate. Filmmaker C.J. Wallis detailed plans to begin work on a film commemorating the life of the late Pittsburgh rapper on Monday, but less than 24 hours later, the director said the family wanted the doc scrapped for now.”

We heard back from @christianclancy & The Estate who said the family has requested we hold off on the project at this time,” Wallis tweeted Tuesday (June 4). “We immediately complied as the last thing we’d want is to negatively impact anyone involved, quite the opposite.”

The Perfect Bid director says that instead of telling the Swimming artist’s life story, he would have had those closest to him tell their favorite Mac story, and then put everything together to form a “motivational and positive picture.”

“The outpouring of support for the doc and that it was us trying to make one was humbling, and in time perhaps we will get to see it through,” he concluded. “For now, we have hours of incredible music and thats always been more than enough.”

Check out C.J. Wallis’ explanation as to why the doc fell through below. Mac Miller’s reps offered no comment when asked by Billboard.

A version of this article originally appeared on Billboard.