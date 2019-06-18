Frankie Cosmos Announce New Album, Release First Single “Windows”

Frankie Cosmos have announced a new full-length album, Close It Quietly. It’s out September 6 on Sub Pop, and marks the band’s second project of the year. Greta Kline and co. rolled out Haunted Items, a collection of four short EPs, over the course of March and April as a digital-only release. Close It Quietly is the band’s first proper album since 2017’s Vessel.

The lovely “Windows” is out today as the first single from Close It Quietly. The new track comes along with a striking music video, in which Kline and frequent collaborator Eliza Doyle cruise through Brooklyn by bike, skateboard, scooter, and car before winding up at Coney Island. Clown makeup and friendly beach dogs are also involved.

Find the full tracklist for Close It Quietly below, along with the album art.

Close It Quietly tracklist:

01. “Moonsea”

02. “Cosmic Shop”

03. “41st”

04. “So Blue”

05. “A Joke”

06. “Rings (On a Tree)”

07. “Actin’ Weird”

08. “Windows”

09. “Never Would”

10. “Self-destruct”

11. “Wannago”

12. “I’m It”

13. “Trunk of a Tree”

14. “Last Season’s Textures”

15. “Even Though I Knew”

16. “UFO”

17. “Marbles”

18. “Did You Find”

19. “A Hit”

20. “With Great Purpose”

21. “This Swirling”