Frankie Cosmos have announced a new digital-only project called Haunted Items. The band isn’t calling it an album, though. In a statement, Sub Pop characterized the release as a “collection of new stripped-down songs for the piano.” The first pair of Haunted Items singles, packaged as “Haunted Items #1,” includes the new songs “Dancing” and “Tunnel.”

Said Greta Kline of the new collection: “These items are haunted by fear, consumerism, commitment, love, loss, the list goes on…I had some of these songs stuck inside me, mostly because I wrote a lot of them for piano and didn’t know how to record them, even as demos. My friend Elia gifted me with 10 hours of recording time with Mark Yoshizumi, and this winter felt like the perfect opportunity to get these out of my system and haunt you with them instead. I have always been afraid of items being haunted, but when you think about it, every item is, right?”

Frankie Cosmos are planning to roll out the collection over the next few weeks, with three more pairs of singles ahead. Hear “Dancing” and “Tunnel,” and find the full list of future Haunted Items drops below.

Haunted Items Rollout:

3/20 – Haunted Items #2

“February”

“In The World”

3/27 – Haunted Items #3

“String”

“Eternal”