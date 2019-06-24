The video for Avicii’s song “Heaven” from his posthumous album TIM was released today. The video is set in Madagascar, where, as Avicii’s longtime cinematographer Levan Tsikurishvili explains in the video, the late producer spent 19 days after his final gig in Ibiza. Tsikurishvili says he filmed during that trip and returned to the island after Avicii’s death “to remember Tim, to honor his legacy, and to recreate the memories that will stay with us forever.”

Avicii died by suicide last April. He was 28. His friends and collaborators recounted their memories of the producer during his final days in Spin’s June cover story. His posthumous album TIM was released earlier this month. In addition to Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who sings on “Heaven,” the project also features Aloe Blacc, Imagine Dragons, and more. “I hope the music will be received in the right way, that people can see this is an effort by us, his friends, to celebrate Tim,” collaborator Carl Falk said. “To honor him by finishing these songs in his name.”

You can watch Avicii’s TIM video and read Levan Tsikurishvili’s full statement below.