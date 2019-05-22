Culture \
The Lonely Island Announce Surprise Netflix “Visual Poem” Premiering Tonight
The Lonely Island have released a cryptic teaser promising to release a “visual poem” on Netflix tonight at midnight. That’s about as much as troupe members Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer want us to know at this point.
What could a “visual poem” entail? Perhaps the trio are finally dropping that Fyre Fest mockumentary with Seth Rogen they teased in February. Maybe they are dropping a concert film from one of their recent live shows? It could be a surprise sequel to their severely underrated 2016 comedy Popstar: Never Stop Stopping. Whatever it is, Samberg, Taccone, and Schaffer are betting that it’s worth staying until midnight to watch on a night where most people have work in the morning.
Although you will learn absolutely nothing from it outside of a release date, feel free to check out the brief clip, which features an ominous Stranger Things-esque synth score and graphics that look like they were pulled from the opening credits of Night Flight, below.
Midnight @netflix pic.twitter.com/GiaYeRN4am
— The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 22, 2019
The Lonely Island are also hitting the road in June for another round of live shows.