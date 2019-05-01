HBO has released a trailer for season two of Jesse Armstrong’s brutally dark comedy Succession, which premieres in August. The clip promises an escalation of tensions between Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the Rupert Murdoch-style head of the international media conglomerate Waystar/Royco, and his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong), the self-appointed heir to the family business.

Although the teaser reacquaints us with the other members of the Roy viper pit, including the youngest son and television’s best dirtbag Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), ruthless Democratic strategist Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), the libertarian-leaning bohemian eldest brother Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), and their stepmother/Logan’s third wife Marcy Roy (Hiam Abbass), we only get a brief glimpse of fan favorites Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Tom Wamsgans (Matthew MacFadyen). The two Roy family interlopers — Cousin Greg being a distant relative/loveable dipshit who wants to capitalize on his family ties and Wamsgans who wants to get in good with his new father-in-law after marrying Shiv— became the heart and soul of the show as they tried to navigate their places within a family who are constantly warring with each other for control of a multi-billion dollar corporation.

Here’s hoping we see Cousin Greg enjoying the California Pizza Kitchen feast he truly deserves.

Check out the teaser trailer for Succession season two below: