Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill teamed up with former adversary Drake to deliver the upbeat rap anthem, “Going Bad.” The song was released as the lead single of Meek’s 2018 Championships, his first studio album since being released from prison in April 2018.

Meek and Drake officially squashed their beef in September 2018, when Meek appeared on stage to perform “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)” during the Boston stop of the Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour.

The boastful song includes both rappers name dropping their top-shelf tastes. “I could fit like 80 racks in my Amiris,” Meek raps.

The music video to “Going Bad,” dropped earlier this year in February, and featured many notable star cameos including appearances from T.I., Nipsey Hussle, Mustard, Swizz Beatz, Shy Glizzy, and more.

See Meek Mill and Drake’s full “Going Bad” lyrics and video below.

Yeah (Wheezy outta here)

G, G

Back home, smokin’ legal (Legal)

I got more slaps than The Beatles (Beatles)

Foreign shit runnin’ on diesel, dawg

Playin’ with my name, that shit is lethal, dawg (Who you say you was?)

Don Corleone

Trust me, at the top it isn’t lonely (Strapped)

Everybody actin’ like they know me, dawg

Don’t just say you’re down, you gotta show me (What you gotta do?)

Bring the clip back empty (It’s empty)

You asked to see the boss, so they sent me, dawg (Sent me, dawg)

I just broke her off with a 10-piece, dawg (10-piece, dawg)

That ain’t nothin’, I’m just bein’ friendly, dawg

It’s just a lil’ 10-piece for her

Just to blow it in the mall, doesn’t mean that we’re involved

I just what? I just uh, put a Richard on the card

I ain’t grow up playin’ ball, but I’ll show you how the fuck you gotta do it

If you really wanna ball ’til you fall

When your back against the wall

And a bunch of n—-s need you to go away

Still goin’ bad on ‘em anyway

Saw you last night, but did it broad day

Yeah, lot of Murakami in the hallway (What?)

Got a sticky and I keep it at my dawg’s place

Girl, I left your love at Magic, now it’s all shade

Still goin’ bad on you anyway

Woah, woah, ooh, woah

Woah, woah, ah

I could fit like 80 racks in my Amiris (80 racks)

Me and Drizzy back-to-back, it’s gettin’ scary (Back-to-back)

If you fuckin’ with my odds, it’s don’t come near me (Get outta my way)

Put some bands all on your head like Jason Terry (Brrt, brrt, ooh)

Richard Mille cost a Lambo (That’s a Lambo)

Known to keep the baddest bitches on commando (Salute)

Every time I’m in my trap, I move like Rambo (Extended)

Ain’t a neighborhood in Philly that I can’t go (That’s a Fendi)

For real

She said, “Oh, you rich rich?” (“You rich rich”)

Bitch, I graduated, call me “Big Fish” (Ballin’)

I got Lori Harvey on my wish list (That’s Lori)

That’s the only thing I want for Christmas (True story, uh)

I’ve been had my way out here, yeah, know that’s facts (Facts)

You ain’t livin’ that shit you sell, yeah, we know that’s cap (That’s cap)

You ain’t got to ask me when you see me, know I’m strapped (Brrt)

DC, OVO, we back again, we goin’ plat’ (Ooh, ooh)

It’s just a lil’ 10-piece for her

Just to blow it in the mall, doesn’t mean that we’re involved

I just what? I just uh, put a Richard on the card

I ain’t grow up playin’ ball, but I’ll show you how the fuck you gotta do it

If you really wanna ball ’til you fall

When your back against the wall

And a bunch of n—-s need you to go away

Still goin’ bad on ‘em anyway

Saw you last night, but did it broad day

Wheezy outta here

