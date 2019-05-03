Stream L7’s New Album Scatter the Rats

L7’s new album Scatter the Rats is now available on streaming platforms. Announced back in February, the album is the grunge-era band’s first in 20 years after breaking up in 2001 and reuniting in 2015. With word of the album announcement, the band released the single “Burn Baby,” which arrived with a music video and was later released on 7″ vinyl as a Record Store Day exclusive. The single was later followed by “Stadium West,” a thrashing, riff-heavy standout from the album.

L7’s last album Slap-Happy was released in 1999. Since then, they’ve broken up and reunited, releasing the singles “Dispatches From Mar-a-Largo” and “I Came Back to Bitch” in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Check out Scatter the Rats below.