Taylor Swift – “ME!” (ft. Brendon Urie)

After weeks of anticipation, Taylor Swift has released a new single titled “ME!” featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. Taylor released the song on the heels of her conversation with Robin Roberts during ABC’s NFL draft coverage, live from Nashville. Earlier today, Taylor posted an Instagram of herself posing in front of a butterfly mural with the word “ME!” in the center. “Thank you to everyone who showed up, I’ve never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Taylor hinted at the possibility of new music by launching a countdown clock on her website. On Tuesday night, she performed a short set the TIME 100 Gala, after being named to TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Her last full-length album was 2017’s Reputation, which marked a sharp stylistic departure from the rest of her largely country- and pop-inflected catalog. We named it one of the 50 best albums of that year. Stream Taylor Swift’s single with Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie below, and expect more new music in the near future.