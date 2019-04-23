Spotify has removed electro-pop band Blood on the Dance Floor’s catalog following a series of reports in which nearly two dozen women accuse frontman Jesus David Torres of sexual assault. The streaming service told HuffPost that the band’s music was removed for violating the platform’s prohibited content policies.

Torres, who performs under the name Dahvie Vanity, was first accused of sexual assault by six women in a MetalSucks report last August that detailed instances of forced oral sex and groping. Three of the women were minors at the time of their alleged assaults. Nine additional women alleged instances of anal and vaginal rape, molestation, and forced oral sex in a HuffPost report last December. HuffPost’s most recent report, published earlier this month, included allegations of sexual assault by 21 total women, as well as a dropped 2007 police investigation in which Torres apologized for performing statutory rape on a 14-year-old girl. Most of the survivors were underage, including two women who were 13 years old, when Torres allegedly assaulted them.

Blood on the Tracks have released nine studio albums and eight EPs, three of which charted on the Billboard 200, since their formation in 2006. The band’s music remains on Apple Music. When reached for comment over the phone by HuffPost, Torres immediately hung up.