Schoolboy Q has released his fifth studio album CrasH Talk. The drop concludes a months-long wait beset by tragic delays: Q postponed the project after his friend and collaborator Mac Miller’s death last fall and again in the wake of Nipsey Hussle’s murder in March. It’s the Los Angeles rapper’s first full-length since 2016’s acclaimed Blank Face LP.

CrasH Talk follows the release of three lead singles: “Numb Numb Juice,” “CrasH,” and “CHopstix” featuring Travis Scott. The album also features appearances by Kid Cudi, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, 6lack, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby. Fellow Top Dawg Entertainment star Kendrick Lamar helped shape song structures and shares writing credits on several tracks.

Schoolboy discussed the long process behind the album and the depression he overcame while making it in a recent interview with GQ. You can listen to CrasH Talk below.