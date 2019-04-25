Watch Open Mike Eagle’s New Video for “Police Myself” With MF DOOM

Open Mike Eagle has joined forces with MF DOOM for a new song, “Police Myself.” The song and accompanying music video will feature in the second episode of Open Mike Eagle’s sketch comedy show The New Negroes, with Baron Vaughn.

Said Open Mike Eagle about the collaboration with DOOM: “The theme of the episode is criminality and we made a song and video outlining the idea of ‘double consciousness’ where one has to be aware of their own internal experience but also aware of how others perceive them. For black Americans and other marginalized people around the world that perception can be the difference between life and death.”

“Police Myself” takes a decidedly more serious tone than the satirical Danny Brown video on last week’s episode of The New Negroes, featuring “Unfiltered” takes on obnoxious coworkers. The New Negroes’ second episode is set to air this Friday, April 26 on Comedy Central. Open Mike Eagle’s most recent project outside of his TV career was What Happens When I Try To Relax, which dropped last fall. Check out Open Mike Eagle and MF DOOM’s video for “Police Myself” below, and revisit Spin’s recent interview with DOOM for Madvillainy’s 15th anniversary.