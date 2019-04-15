Danny Brown Stars in Open Mike Eagle’s First New Negroes Sketch

Comedy Central has released the first musical sketch from Open Mike Eagle’s forthcoming series with comedian Baron Vaughn, The New Negroes. The show, which Eagle and Vaughn co-host, features satirical rap videos and rotating stand-up sets. The first taste, “Unfiltered,” features Mike as an over-polite office drone afraid to tell his toenail-clipping, fish-microwaving co-workers how he really feels, and Danny Brown as an honest and savage split personality that climbs out of Mike’s mouth to cause ruckus in the cubicle.

Brown was recently announced as a headliner at Afropunk Brooklyn in August and is expected to release the follow-up to his 2016 album Atrocity Exhibition this year. Mike Eagle released his latest EP What Happens When I Try to Relax in October. The New Negroes premieres this Friday, April 19 on Comedy Central. MF Doom, Method Mad, and Lizzo are among the artists recruited for musical sketches, while contributing comics include Get Out’s Lil Rey, Insecure’s Langston Kerman, and Saturday Night Live alumn Sasheer Zamata. In advance of the premiere, Comedy Central has also released Shalewa Sharpe’s set.

You can watch Open Mike Eagle and Danny Brown’s “Unfiltered” video, as well as Sharpe’s eight minutes, below.