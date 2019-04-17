Four Tet – “Teenage Birdsong”

Four Tet has released “Teenage Birdsong,” his second solo single since his 2017 album New Energy. Built around looped flute, fuzzy synth hums, and kettle drum patter, the track falls on the producer born Kieran Hebden’s more meditative side. He tweeted recently that he has finished several songs for a new LP, although it’s unclear whether “Teenage Birdsong” is one of them.

Four Tet plays this Saturday at Coachella for the second straight weekend. You can listen to his full set from the first weekend below. Since New Energy, he has released the live album Live at Funkhaus Berlin, 10th May 2018 and produced Swedish singer Neneh Cherry’s latest full-length Broken Politics. Last month, Hebden released his Nelly Furtado house rework “Only Human” under the name KH.

Listen to “Teenage Birdsong” below.