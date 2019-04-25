Chvrches Call Out Marshmello for New Chris Brown and Tyga Collaboration

Marshmello today released a new song and video titled “Light It Up” featuring Chris Brown and Tyga. The superstar DJ and producer’s latest choice of collaborators drew criticism from Chvrches, with whom he released the single “Here With Me” last month.

“We are really upset, confused and disappointed by Marshmello’s choice to work with Tyga and Chris Brown,” Chvrches wrote on Instagram. “We like and respect Mello as a person but working with people who are predators and abusers enables, excuses and ultimately tacitly endorses that behaviour. That is not something we can or will stand behind.”

Our buddies at Stereogum published a useful round-up of both Brown’s and Tyga’s respective histories of alleged sexual assault that you can read here. Tyga, for his part, responded to Chvrches’ statement in the post’s comment section. “Where all God’s children. Everyone makes mistakes no ones perfect. Let’s Keep the energy positive [sic],” he wrote.

A representative for Marshmello has not responded to a request for comment on Chvrches’ critique but we will update this blog if they do. You can view the band’s post below.