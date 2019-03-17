Juice WRLD Earns First No. 1 Album With Death Race for Love

Juice WRLD has earned his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart with Death Race for Love. Since its release on March 8, the album has accrued 165,000 album-equivalent units in the week ending March 14, as Billboard reports. Of that sum, 43,000 represent traditional album sales. The album marks the second-biggest streaming debut of 2019, following Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next in February.

Death Race for Love is the emo-rap star’s sophomore album following his solo debut Goodbye & Good Riddance last year. In October, he released WRLD On Drugs, his collaborative mixtape with Future. The pair released a video for the album track “No Issue.”