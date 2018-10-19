Future and breakout Chicago rap star Juice WRLD’s new collaborative album WRLD on Drugs is here. The pair first hinted at the possibility of a joint project with the release of a playful single, “Fine China,” last week. Rumors escalated when Juice WRLD posted an Instagram picture of the two with the hashtag #WrldOnDrugs. He later confirmed the news with a tentative track list, including a title track and “Fine China” among 16 others.

Making the album was evidently a quick decision: “Me & Juice WRLD in the studio rite now…we jus did enough heat to drop a tape this week,” Future tweeted on October 17. Shortly after, he shared hand-drawn cover art featuring a lean-soaked Planet Earth orbited by flowers and pills. Besides the single and the cover art, few details of the album were known in advance. An Instagram account for the project features the cover art, release date, and most recently, a short video montage of news reports, anti-drug PSAs, and other audiovisual clips referencing drug use.

Juice WRLD released his debut Goodbye & Good Riddance earlier this summer. Future was slated to tour with Nicki Minaj this fall as part of a joint bill titled NickiHndrxx (after Future’s 2017 studio album Hndrxx); the tour was subsequently cancelled amid reports of lackluster ticket sales. Listen to Future’s new Juice WRLD collaboration WRLD on Drugs below.