Set in the middle of a desert, Future and Juice WRLD’s latest music video is a surreal and extraterrestrial accompaniment to their song “No Issue.” The video includes women covered in blue paint reaching for the rappers before they make it back to earth, as well as a little boy with a similarly bizarre physicality filming the artists.

The “No Issues” visuals follow the release of their album WRLD on Drugs, which dropped last week. The album includes collaborations with artists such as Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Gunna and more. WRLD on Drugs came together rather quickly — Future had only announced the album two days before its release with a tweet that stated, “Me and Juice WRLD in the studio rite now…we jus did enough heat to drop a tape this week.” This new video also follows videos for their songs”Realer N Realer” and “WRLD on Drugs.”

Juice WRLD released his debut Goodbye & Good Riddance earlier this summer. Future was slated to tour with Nicki Minaj this fall as part of a joint bill titled NickiHndrxx (after Future’s 2017 studio album Hndrxx), however, the tour was subsequently cancelled amid reports of lackluster ticket sales.

Watch the “No Issue,” “Realer N Realer” and “WRLD on Drugs” videos below.