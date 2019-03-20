News \
Grimes Announces New Concept Album Miss_Anthropocene
Grimes announced her next album, Miss_Anthrop0cene, via an Instagram post. Grimes’ note describes the project as a concept album about “the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world.” She explained that she “love[s] Godly personifications of abstract/ horrific concepts (For example, Mars as the Roman God of War)” and wanted to make each track on the album “a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology.” Grimes cited her previously released single, “We Appreciate Power” ft. HANA, will be included on Miss_Anthrop0cene, as an example of this, featuring a “pro-AI-propaganda girl group who embody our potential enslavement/destruction at the hands of Artificial General intelligence.”
Grimes also said that leading up to the release of the album (no date is specified in the post), she might “drop an EP or a few more singles of synth-based stuff b4 the album because its mostly ethereal nu metal (ish), and I know a lot of ppl miss the synths and whatnot.” Last week, Grimes released “Pretty Dark,” which she described as a demo of a song for a potential “AR musical” which would not be included on her new album.
Read Grimes’ full post below.
View this post on Instagram
New Album: Grimes – Miss_Anthrop0cene 1. mis·an·thrope noun: a person who dislikes humankind and avoids human society. 2. Anthropocene: The Anthropocene is a proposed epoch dating from the commencement of significant human impact on the Earth’s Geology and ecosystems including, but not limited to, anthropogenic climate change. ———————————— Just fount out my first interview in a few years is coming out tomorrow. I thought the writer was quite smart so hopefully it’s accurate haha. But just in case (cuz I’ve had some p fucked press drama this year) I’m announcing album here first: ———————————-It’s called Miss_Anthropocene. It’s a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world. She’s composed of Ivory and Oil (I’ve done some illustrations of her if you scroll down my instagram). ———————————-♀️ I love Godly personifications of abstract/ horrific concepts (For example, Mars as the Roman God of War) — so I wanted to update the list to include our modern issues. ———————————- Each song will be a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology. The first song ‘we appreciate power’, introduced the pro-AI-propaganda girl group who embody our potential enslavement/destruction at the hands of Artificial General intelligence. ———————————- It’s possible I will drop an EP or a few more singles of synth-based stuff b4 the album because its mostly ethereal nu metal (ish), and I know a lot of ppl miss the synths and whatnot. ———————————- Climate change is something I’m only ever confronted with in a sad/ guilty way…. Reading news and what not… so my goal is to make climate change fun (lol..??)…. uhhh… (I mean, everybody loves a good villain… re: the joker, Queen Beryl).. so maybe it’ll be a bit easier to look at if it can exist as a character and not just abstract doom. ———————————-☢️☣️ More musique soon! <3