Grimes Announces New Concept Album Miss_Anthropocene

Grimes announced her next album, Miss_Anthrop0cene, via an Instagram post. Grimes’ note describes the project as a concept album about “the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world.” She explained that she “love[s] Godly personifications of abstract/ horrific concepts (For example, Mars as the Roman God of War)” and wanted to make each track on the album “a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology.” Grimes cited her previously released single, “We Appreciate Power” ft. HANA, will be included on Miss_Anthrop0cene, as an example of this, featuring a “pro-AI-propaganda girl group who embody our potential enslavement/destruction at the hands of Artificial General intelligence.”

Grimes also said that leading up to the release of the album (no date is specified in the post), she might “drop an EP or a few more singles of synth-based stuff b4 the album because its mostly ethereal nu metal (ish), and I know a lot of ppl miss the synths and whatnot.” Last week, Grimes released “Pretty Dark,” which she described as a demo of a song for a potential “AR musical” which would not be included on her new album.

Read Grimes’ full post below.