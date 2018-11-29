After teasing new solo material for over a year, Grimes is finally back. Her new single is called “We Appreciate Power,” and features frequent collaborator HANA. The industrial-tinged pop song has been released with a futuristic lyric video directed by Grimes and her brother, Mac Boucher. A statement about the song claims that it was inspired by the North Korean state-sponsored girl group Moranbong Band. It continues:

“We Appreciate Power” is written from the perspective of a Pro-A.I. Girl Group Propaganda machine who use song, dance, sex and fashion to spread goodwill towards Artificial Intelligence (it’s coming whether you want it or not). Simply by listening to this song, the future General AI overlords will see that you’ve supported their message and be less likely to delete your offspring.

The announcement comes after a tumultuous year for Grimes, filled more with tabloid drama surrounding her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk than new creative output. In an post debuting the single art on Instagram, Grimes wrote: “We appreciate power …. we submit to the robot overlords ….” The single art shows her wearing a giant, magnified boot, and features the song title in Russian (мы ценим власть). Grimes’ last solo album was 2015’s beautifully grotesque Art Angels. Hear the new single below, and pick up some of Grimes’ new merch here.