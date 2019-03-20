Cate Le Bon has announced her next album, Reward, due out on May 24. The Welsh singer-songwriter has also posted the song’s single “Daylight Matters”: musically sunny and lyrically mournful, it’s grounded by a sticky and bittersweet chorus. “I love you, I love you, I love you,” she sings. “But you’re not here / I love you, I love you, I love you / But you’ve gone.”

Reward features collaborations with Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, H.Hawkline and co-producer Samur Khouja, and was largely written while Le Bon was spending a year living solitarily and learning woodworking in the Lakes District area of northwestern England. Of the album, Le Bon wrote in a press statement: “People hear the word ‘reward’ and they think that it’s a positive word, and to me it’s quite a sinister word in that it depends on the relationship between the giver and the receiver. I feel like it’s really indicative of the times we’re living in where words are used as slogans, and everything is slowly losing its meaning.”

Last year, Le Bon released a collaborative release with Tim Presley as DRINKS. She also produced and played on Deerhunter’s new album Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?, which was released in January. Her last solo album was 2016’s Crab Day. Listen to “Daylight Matters” and check out the tracklist and cover art for Reward below.

1. Miami

2. Daylight Matters

3. Home To You

4. Mother’s Mother’s Magazines

5. Here It Comes Again

6. Sad Nudes

7. The Light

8. Magnificent Gestures

9. You Don’t Love Me

10. Meet The Man