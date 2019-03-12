Britney Spears’ Music Will Get the Fairy Tale Treatment in New Jukebox Musical

On Tuesday (March 12), famed theater owner James L. Nederlander announced he is producing a brand new musical titled Once Upon a One More Time, a jukebox musical featuring the songs of Britney Spears. The show is scheduled for a brief run in Chicago this fall, followed by a bid to transfer to Broadway.

Unlike many jukebox musicals of today, though, the new production will not follow Spears’ life and times. Instead, the show will use the pop star’s music to revise a few fairy tales. The show’s plot centers around a book club full of classic storybook princesses, including Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and more who ditch their copies of Grimms’ Fairy Tales to read Betty Friedan’s classic feminist manifesto The Feminine Mystique.

According to a report from The New York Times, Spears is already involved in the show, having attended one of several readings that have taken place before the show begins its developmental workshop next month.

The show will occupy the James M. Nederlander theater in Chicago from October 29 through December 1. Once Upon a One More Time is taking the place and run dates of Don’t Stop Til’ You Get Enough, a Michael Jackson jukebox musical that cancelled its Chicago run dates ahead of the allegedly damning HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

Lately, Broadway has been giving a lot of love to jukebox musicals — there are three of them showing right now (Ain’t Too Proud, Beautiful and The Cher Show) and plenty more to come (Moulin Rouge, Tina, Jagged Little Pill).

