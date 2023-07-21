Over the past week or so, social media has been on fire with the hopes that a rumored collaboration between Britney Spears and Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am would see the light of day. Yesterday, it was promised that it would be released and now, “Mind Your Business” has arrived.

The duo joined forces on the triple-platinum hit “Scream & Shout” in 2012. That song peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

“Mind Your Business” is the second song Spears has released since her years-long conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. Spears’ previous post-conservatorship appearance was on Elton John’s “Hold Me Closer,” which was a new version of “Tiny Dancer.”

Earlier this week, will.i.am appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke about the song.

“I’ve been a fan, friend and supporter of Britney throughout the years,” he said. “Supporter as far as a person that goes out and listens to her music, a support as far as somebody that’s there to help champion her through her times when she was fighting for her liberation. She is an amazing person.”

Spears’ last album was released in 2016. In October, she will release a memoir titled The Woman in Me.