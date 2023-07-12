News Of The Day – 7/12

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, will be released Oct. 24 via Gallery Books. Per the publisher, the book “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

Alex Gibney’s Paul Simon documentary In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon has been completed ahead of a planned run of fall film festivals. It’s largely based around sessions for Simon’s most recent album, Seven Psalms, and will also address the artist’s sudden hearing loss during the pandemic.

Blur will perform its upcoming album The Ballad of Darren for what it says is the only time as part of a July 25 livestream from London’s Eventim Apollo.

The reunited Keanu Reeves-featuring band Dogstar will drop its first new recording since 2004, “Everything Turns Around,” on July 19. A special show at the Roxy in Los Angeles will take place the night before.

Courtney Barnett’s next release is End of the Day, an instrumental album featuring material inspired by her score to the documentary Anonymous Club. Due Sept. 8 from Mom+Pop, it will be supported by a short fall U.S. tour starting Oct. 11 in Brattleboro, Vt.

Flatbush Zombies member Erick the Architect’s first new music of the year is the James Blake-produced “Parkour,” while Shamir has signed with Kill Rock Stars for the Aug. 18 release of his next album, Homo Anxietatem, and unveiled its first single, “Our Song.”