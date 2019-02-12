Tim Hecker Announces New Album Anoyo

Tim Hecker has announced a new album, Anoyo, as companion piece to his most recent LP, Konoyo. It’s out May 10 on Kranky.

Anoyo, which in Japanese translates to “the world over there,” was recorded during the same sessions that led to Konoyo, and retains much of the acoustic porousness that characterized that 2018 album. The traditional Japanese instrument gagaku also remains a crucial part of Hecker’s sonic palette on Anoyo.

Hecker has shared a short trailer for the new album, along with the first single, “That world.” It’s a shivering ambient epic—nine minutes of soft fuzz and warping instrumentation, as starkly beautiful as anything on Konoyo.

Hecker is also heading out on tour with his Konoyo Ensemble in support of the new release. Hear the new music, and find Hecker’s live dates below.

Tim Hecker 2019 tour dates:

2/15 – 2/17 III Points Festival – Miami, FL

2/18 National Sawdust – Brooklyn, NY

2/19 National Sawdust – Brooklyn, NY

2/21 Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA

2/22 Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA

2/23 Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA

3/29 Rewire Festival – The Hague, Netherlands

3/30 Vivarium Festival – Porto, Portugal

4/2 Summerhall – Edinburgh, UK

4/3 Botanique – Orangerie – Brussels, Belgium

5/8 The Independent – San Francisco, CA

5/10 – 5/12 Form Arcosanti – Arcosanti, AZ

5/11 Meow Wolf – Santa FE, NM

5/12 Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

5/14 Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

5/15 The Mod Club – Toronto, ON, Canada

5/30 – 6/2 Primavera Sound Festival – Barcelona, Spain

6/2 Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark

6/3 Slaktkyrkan – Stockholm, Sweden

6/6 Cabaret Sauvage – Paris, France

6/7 – 6/9 Sideways – Helsinki, Finland