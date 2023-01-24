Godflesh, Tim Hecker Headlining Oblivion Access Festival 2023

Godflesh‘s first U.S. show in four years and an appearance by experimental electronic artist Tim Hecker highlight the initial lineup announcement for the second annual Oblivion Access Festival, which will be held at a variety of venues in Austin, Texas, from June 15-18.

Joining the headliners are Lil Ugly Mane, Have A Nice Life, Ludicra, RXK Nephew, YOB, Chat Pile, and about a dozen others revealed thus far. Fifty additional artists, including more headliners, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Formerly known as Austin Terror Fest, Oblivion Access is a yearly “celebration of underground music and culture” with a lineup that covers metal, experimental noise, and hip-hop. It shares its new name with Lil Ugly Mane’s breakaway 2015 album, and is staged in venues in Austin’s Red River Cultural District, including Empire Control Room & Garage, Mohawk, Elysium, Valhalla, and Central Presbyterian Church.

Hecker’s performance will take place in the latter, with an opening set from Final, Godflesh member Justin Broadrick’s ambient music project. There will also be a showcase co-presented by experimental record label the Flenser.

Single show tickets and multi-venue passes are on sale now at OblivionAccessFestival.com