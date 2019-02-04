Snail Mail Announces U.S. and European Tour

Lindsay Jordan has announced spring and summer tour dates for her indie rock project Snail Mail. Jordan will play 32 shows between February and July, including stops in Australia, New Zealand, nine European countries, and a healthy number of U.S. cities. The run commences with a gig this month at Madison Square Garden, where Snail Mail and Car Seat Headrest will open for Interpol. The band’s final seven stateside shows will be supported by Australia’s Stella Donnelly.

Snail Mail’s debut LP Lush was released in June. Jordan recently spoke to Spin about life on the road and witchy inspirations for our 2018 Year in Review package; read that interview here. Tickets for Snail Mail’s tour will be available here. View the full schedule below.

Snail Mail 2019 Tour Dates

02-16 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden @

03-02 Wollongong, Australia – Farmer & the Owl Festival

03-05 Sydney, Australia – Oxford Art Factory

03-07 Brisbane, Australia – The Foundry

03-08 Melbourne, Australia – Brunswick Festival, Estonian House

03-10 Launceston, Australia – A Festival Called Panama

03-13 Auckland, New Zealand – Galatos

03-14 Wellington, New Zealand – Meow

04-06 Holland, MI – Hope College

05-25 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

05-26 Boston, MA – Boston Calling

05-28 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

05-31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06-01 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret

06-02 London, England – All Points East

06-03 Birmingham, England – Hare and Hounds

06-04 Manchester, England – Gorilla

06-07 Helsinki, Finland – Sideways

06-08 Porto, Portugal – Optimus Primavera Sound

06-11 Berlin, Germany – Lido

06-12 Bergen, Norway – Bergenfest

06-14 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

06-15 Duisburg, Germany – Traumzeit Festival

06-16 Mannheim, Germany – Maifield Derby

06-22 Dover, DE – Firefly Festival

07-17 Lawrence, KS – The Granada %

07-18 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway %

07-19 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall %

07-23 Nashville, TN – Exit/In %

07-24 Louisville, KY – Headliner’s %

07-25 Columbus, OH – Skully’s %

07-26 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom %

@ with Interpol and Car Seat Headrest

% with Stella Donnelly