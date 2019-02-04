News \
Snail Mail Announces U.S. and European Tour
Lindsay Jordan has announced spring and summer tour dates for her indie rock project Snail Mail. Jordan will play 32 shows between February and July, including stops in Australia, New Zealand, nine European countries, and a healthy number of U.S. cities. The run commences with a gig this month at Madison Square Garden, where Snail Mail and Car Seat Headrest will open for Interpol. The band’s final seven stateside shows will be supported by Australia’s Stella Donnelly.
Snail Mail’s debut LP Lush was released in June. Jordan recently spoke to Spin about life on the road and witchy inspirations for our 2018 Year in Review package; read that interview here. Tickets for Snail Mail’s tour will be available here. View the full schedule below.
Snail Mail 2019 Tour Dates
02-16 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden @
03-02 Wollongong, Australia – Farmer & the Owl Festival
03-05 Sydney, Australia – Oxford Art Factory
03-07 Brisbane, Australia – The Foundry
03-08 Melbourne, Australia – Brunswick Festival, Estonian House
03-10 Launceston, Australia – A Festival Called Panama
03-13 Auckland, New Zealand – Galatos
03-14 Wellington, New Zealand – Meow
04-06 Holland, MI – Hope College
05-25 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes
05-26 Boston, MA – Boston Calling
05-28 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie
05-31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
06-01 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret
06-02 London, England – All Points East
06-03 Birmingham, England – Hare and Hounds
06-04 Manchester, England – Gorilla
06-07 Helsinki, Finland – Sideways
06-08 Porto, Portugal – Optimus Primavera Sound
06-11 Berlin, Germany – Lido
06-12 Bergen, Norway – Bergenfest
06-14 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique
06-15 Duisburg, Germany – Traumzeit Festival
06-16 Mannheim, Germany – Maifield Derby
06-22 Dover, DE – Firefly Festival
07-17 Lawrence, KS – The Granada %
07-18 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway %
07-19 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall %
07-23 Nashville, TN – Exit/In %
07-24 Louisville, KY – Headliner’s %
07-25 Columbus, OH – Skully’s %
07-26 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom %
@ with Interpol and Car Seat Headrest
% with Stella Donnelly