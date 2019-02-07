Ozzy Osbourne is in the hospital, NBC News reports. Sharon Osbourne tweeted that the singer is struggling with “some complications from the flu.” She said that his doctors believe that a hospital stay is “the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery.” Last week, Osbourne cancelled the UK and European portion of his current tour with Judas Priest due to health issues.

Last year, Osbourne was also forced to cancel shows after complications from a staph infection which he claimed to have been potentially deadly. Osbourne’s current tour, No More Tours II (the followup to 1992’s semi-farewell tour No More Tours), is scheduled to resume in March in Australia, with the North American portion beginning in May. Black Sabbath, with Ozzy as frontman, played their ostensible last show of all time in February of 2017.

As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 6, 2019