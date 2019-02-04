Florence + the Machine have announced a 2019 North American tour, kicking off in May with two nights at the Santa Barbara Bowl and wrapping in Miami in June. They’ll be coming to the East Coast toward the end of May, right around the time of their previously announced Governors Ball performance. Perfume Genius, Blood Orange, Christine and the Queens, and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will all be joining the tour as openers. Presale tickets are available starting February 5, with tickets going on sale to the public on February 11.

Florence + the Machine 2019 tour:

5/10 Mayer, AZ – FORM Arcosanti

5/12 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

5/13 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

5/15 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^

5/17 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena ^

5/20 Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

5/23 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island !

5/24 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre !

5/26 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage !

5/28 Montreal, QC – Centre Bell !

5/30 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center !

6/1 New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival

6/3 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion !

6/5 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ~

6/6 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ~

6/8 Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

6/9 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena ~

* = with Perfume Genius

^ = with Christine and the Queens

! = with Blood Orange

~ = with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats