Deadwood Movie Confirmed for Spring 2019 Premiere

Last July, HBO programming president Casey Bloys confirmed that the network had a Deadwood movie in the works, noting that the channel had plans to shoot the film in October with a release date to follow sometime in the spring of 2019. Now, Deadline reports that the spring 2019 release has been solidified, with the film to be released in time to be eligible for the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Set 10 years after the events in the series, the film features the majority of the show’s original cast returning, including Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson, John Hawkes, Anna Gunn, W. Earl Brown, Dayton Callie, Brad Dourif, Robin Weigert, William Sanderson, Kim Dickens and Gerald McRaney. Jade Pettyjohn will also join the cast in the role of a new character named Caroline.

The film features the show’s original writer David Milch teaming up with Game of Thrones director Daniel Minahan. Milch and Minahan will serve as executive producers along with Carolyn Strauss, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant. In its 3-season, 36-episode run from 2004-2006, Deadwood was nominated for 28 Emmy Awards, winning eight.