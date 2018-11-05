Deadwood Movie Starts Filming with Majority of Cast Returning

HBO’s Deadwood movie has started filming, and a majority of the show’s cast is returning to the thoroughfare for one more meeting.

The long-gestating movie, discussed virtually since the show’s cancellation in 2006, has started filming. When he announced the green light for the film in July, HBO chief Casey Bloys said he was hoping for a spring 2019 premiere date.

The movie will be set 10 years after the events of season three — roughly paralleling the gap between the end of the show and the resumption of production — and find the characters reuniting to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reunited, alliances are tested and old wounds reopened, with everyone navigating the inevitable changes time and modernity have wrought.

Much of the show’s principal cast will be back for the movie, including Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson, John Hawkes, Anna Gunn, W. Earl Brown, Dayton Callie, Brad Dourif, Robin Weigert, William Sanderson, Kim Dickens and Gerald McRaney. Jade Pettyjohn (School of Rock) is joining the cast as a new character named Caroline.

Deadwood creator David Milch wrote the movie, and Daniel Minahan, who helmed four episodes of the series, is directing. Both are executive producing along with Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, McShane and Olyphant.

This article originally appeared in The Hollywood Reporter.