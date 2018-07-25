It will be very hard for any Deadwood fans reading this to believe, but it really does appear that the movie followup to the beloved but too-short-lived HBO series is finally entering production. HBO programming president Casey Bloys confirmed that the channel has “greenlit on Deadwood movie … it will shoot in October.” HBO is apparently eying a tentative spring 2019 air date. The announcement came during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in Beverly Hills. Bloys also specified that it was a “logistical nightmare” to schedule time for the massive ensemble cast, comprised as it is of many famous TV and film actors, to be in the same place at the same time.

The confirmation comes roughly 12 years after the inconclusive finale of the show aired, and roughly as much time since creator David Milch floated the possibility of shooting two followup films to the series. Last year, lead actor Ian McShane told TVLine that a two-hour script for the film had been turned into the network. In November, the site reported that though HBO had not officially greenlit the project, Milch and the gang were seeking to begin production in fall of 2018.

