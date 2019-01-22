Ty Segall and his Freedom Band have announced a new live album, following the release of last year’s covers album Fudge Sandwich. Recorded at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom, the forthcoming Deforming Lobes features Segall and his backing group (Mikal Cronin, Charles Moothart, Emmett Kelly, and Ben Boye) performing songs from Segall’s discography, including selections from Melted, Emotional Mugger, Twins, Manipulator, $ingle$ 2, and Ty Segall.

The live album was mixed by Steve Albini at Electrical Audio and is set for release on March 29 by Drag City. Along with the announcement, Segall has released a noisy and nearly eight-minute version of his 2012 song “Love Fuzz.” The sprawling, chaotic rendition is almost hypnotic in its endurance.

Later tonight, Ty Segall will also premiere new music on an episode of the Comedy Central show Corporate, for which he also composed theme music. On the show, a new track called “Just Give Up” will be performed by a fake band named Honeyscratch. The episode airs tonight (January 22) at 10:30 p.m. Eastern.

Listen to “Love Fuzz” and check out the full tracklist for Deforming Lobes below.

<a href="http://tysegall.bandcamp.com/album/deforming-lobes" target="_blank">Deforming Lobes by Ty Segall</a>

Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Deforming Lobes tracklist:

1. “Warm Hands”

2. “Squealer”

3. “Breakfast Eggs”

4. “The Crawler”

5. “Finger”

6. “They Told Me Too”

7. “Cherry Red”

8. “Love Fuzz”