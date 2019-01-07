The Golden Globes, an always surprising and periodically infuriating affair, took place last night. Puzzling candidates like Green Book and The Kominsky Method snagged multiple awards, and this year’s two biggest musical films gained recognition, most notably Bohemian Rhapsody. The Queen biopic came away with two major awards: Best Actor in the drama film category for Rami Malek and, more shockingly, Best Drama. It beat out Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk, and A Star is Born in the Drama film category. Less surprisingly, A Star is Born triumphed in the Best Original Song category for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s duet “Shallow.” The Best Original Score award went to Justin Hurwitz for Damien Chazelle’s First Man.

Other notable wins included Roma’s wins for Best Foreign Film and Best Actress, Drama, The Americans’ deserved win for Best Television Series, Drama, and Sandra Oh’s also-deserved award for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama for Killing Eve. Dick Cheney biopic Vice only won one of its surprising six nominations, with a Best Actor award for Christian Bale. See the full list of Golden Globe winners and nominees here.