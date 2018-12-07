Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has released a new holiday 7″ featuring his take on two holiday classics. On the A-side, the record finds Homme joined by Australian guitarist C.W. Stoneking in a whimsy, acoustic rendition of “Silent Night.” Eventually the pair break into a full band rendition of the song, complete with gorgeous harmonies and charming flourishes in both the vocals and instrumentation. The record’s B-side pairs Homme with his Brody Dalle of the Distillers, as well as their “three merry-making elves” (their children), who deliver a spirited reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” While the folky, finger-picked A-side might be more Sufjan Stevens than QotSA, the family’s “Twas the Night Before Christmas” feels like more of a natural fit for Homme, who’s known to read bedtime stories from time to time.

Proceeds from the release will go to the Sweet Stuff Foundation, a non-profit Homme founded for musicians and music industry workers facing illness and disability, as well as to Support Act, a charity based in Australia also dedicated to helping the musicians with disabilities. Check out both recordings from the 7″ below, and be on the lookout for the vinyl release, which arrives on December 14.