Neko Case Announces Spring 2019 Tour Dates

Fans who didn’t get to see Neko Case perform songs off of her fabulous 2018 album Hell-On will get another chance as the singer-songwriter is set to hit the road again in 2019.

Case was initially set to wrap the winter leg of her tour in Phoenix on Valentine’s Day 2019, but Case has announced plans to take a victory lap through Australia in March before heading back to North America in April.

Case’s updated list of tour dates is listed below:

12/4 – Chico, CA – Sierra Nevada^

12/5 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater^

12/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre^

12/8 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park^

^ with Destroyer (solo)

1/23 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre&

1/24 – Boston, MA – Royale&

1/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre&

1/26 – Washington D.C. – Lincoln Theatre&

1/27 – Washington D.C. – Lincoln Theatre&

1/29 – Chapel Hill, NC – Memorial Hall#

1/30 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall#

1/31 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall#

2/1 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum#

2/2 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theater#

2/4 – Tallahassee, FL – The Moon#

2/5 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall#

2/7 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall#

2/8 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall#

2/9 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater#

2/12 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf#

2/13 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre#

2/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren#

& – with Margaret Glaspy

# – with Kimye Dawson

3/9 – Victoria, AUS – Port Fairy Folk Festival

3/10 – Victoria, AUS – Port Fairy Folk Festival

3/12 – Sydney, AUS – Metro Theatre

3/13 – Melbourne, AUS – Melbourne Recital Centre

3/14 – Melbourne, AUS – Melbourne Recital Centre

3/16 – Katoomba, AUS – Blue Mountains Music Festival

3/17 – Katoomba, AUS – Blue Mountains Music Festival

3/18 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Arts Festival

4/16 – Halifax, NS – Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

4/17 – Moncton, NB – Capitol Theatre

4/19 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre*

4/20 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre*

4/21 – London, ON – London Music Hall*

4/22 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre*

4/24 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works*

4/25 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall*

4/26 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre*

4/27 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre*

4/29 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre*

4/30 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee*

5/1 – St.Paul, MN – Fitzgerald Theatre*

5/2 – St.Paul, MN – Fitzgerald Theatre*

5/4 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre*

5/5 – Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Centre*

5/6 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall*

5/7 – Edmonton, AB – Winspear Centre*

5/10 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

* – with support from Shannon Shaw of Shannon and the Clams