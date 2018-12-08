Mark Ronson’s new song with Miley Cyrus “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” dropped at the end of last month, and in addition to releasing a breathtaking police chase music video, the pair have now reunited to perform the track live on the BBC’s The Graham Norton Show.

Elsewhere in the episode, the two discussed the origins of the collaboration, which Ronson says came about after “stalking Miley Cyrus for four years” upon seeing her perform a cover of Paul Simon’s “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” on Saturday Night Live. In the performance itself, Ronson joined Miley on the acoustic guitar, as the two performed on top of a car at center stage. With words and images from the music video on display behind them, the two stressed the acoustic side of the track, which pairs outlaw country guitars with gorgeous strings and a stomping four-on-the-floor kick.

Mark Ronson’s new, yet-untitled album is set to arrive in 2019. In addition to including the collaboration with Miley, the album will include guest appearances with Lykke Li, Yebba, and King Princess and is the followup to Ronson’s last album Uptown Special from 2015. Miley Cyrus will also join Mark Ronson as SNL musical guest on December 15, where they’ll most likely perform the newly-released collaboration. Cyrus’ last album Younger Now was released in 2017. Watch the pair’s Graham Norton appearance below.