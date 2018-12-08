Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Art Basel XXXTentacion Tribute

Art Basel took Miami by storm this week with yet another year of celebrity appearances and surprise musical performances. Thursday night, the RC Cola Plant hosted a release party for XXXTentacion’s recent posthumous album Skins, where celebrity guests including Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Trippie Redd, and PNB Rock each paid tribute to the fallen rapper.

During the second play-thru of the album, Kanye appeared on stage, performing his verse on their collaborative track “One Minute” over top of the record. Backed by an animated video and roaring chorus of fans rapping along, Kanye performed over the track’s guitar-heavy beat, briefly bringing X’s mom Cleopatra Bernard on stage.

Lil Wayne also played his X collab “Don’t Cry” from Tha Carter V. Earlier this year, he said that he “didn’t know who XXXTentacion was” before Young Money’s Mack Maine brought him the unfinished track.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed this June at the age of 20. Prior to his death, the Miami rapper faced charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and domestic battery by strangulation before his death. Audio recordings of the rapper obtained by Pitchfork reveal him discussing the “bashed” face of his ex-girlfriend, as well as demands that his friends beat up the teenager he believed had tampered with his cellphone.