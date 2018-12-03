Anderson .Paak Announces World Tour

On the heels of his latest album Oxnard, Anderson .Paak has announced dates for an upcoming world tour. The “Andy’s Beach Club World Tour” kicks off in San Francisco in February 2019, and runs through the end of March. For all dates, .Paak and will be joined by his longtime backing band The Free Nationals.

.Paak has been busy in the few weeks since Oxnard dropped. On the day after the release, .Paak performed the album in his hometown at the “Andy’s Oxnard Carnival” release show. He also visited Saturday Night Live this past week to perform album cuts “Who R U?” and “Tints,” the latter of which featured Kendrick Lamar in a surprise live guest spot. Oxnard also featured appearances from Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, J. Cole, Q-Tip, and more. Pre-sale tickets for “Andy’s Beach Club World Tour” go on sale this Wednesday, December 5. The full set of dates is below.

2/11/19 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

2/13/19 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

2/15/19 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

2/16/19 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

2/18/19 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

2/19/19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

2/20/19 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

2/22/19 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

2/23/10 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

2/24/19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

2/26/19 – Toronto, ON – REBEL

3/4/19 – Norway, Oslo – Spectrum

3/5/19 – Sweden, Stockholm – Annexet

3/7/19 – Denmark, Copenhagen – Royal Arena

3/9/19 – Holland, Amsterdam – AFAS Live

3/10/19 – Belgium, Antwerp – Lotto Arena

3/12/19 – France, Paris – Zenith

3/15/19 – UK, London – Alexandra Palace

3/16/19 – UK, Manchester – O2 Victoria Warehouse

3/18/19 – IRE, Dublin – Olympia

3/22/19 – Germany, Berlin – Columbiahalle

3/23/19 – Germany, Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle

3/25/19 – Italy, Milan – Fabrique

3/26/19 – Germany, Munich – Tonhalle

3/27/19 – Austria, Vienna – Gasometer