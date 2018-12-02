In the wake of his recent album Oxnard, Anderson .Paak performed on SNL last night as the show’s musical guest. In addition to playing his album single “Who R U?,” .Paak brought out fellow Californian Kendrick Lamar to perform their collaborative track “Tints,” which also appears on the album. Kendrick came out midway through the song, surprising the audience just in time for his verse as .Paak played drums and sang at center stage.

Anderson .Paak’s fifth studio album Oxnard was released in November. In addition to featuring production from Dr. Dre, the album includes guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, J. Cole, Q-Tip, and more. The release follows .Paak’s 2016 album Malibu, which was one of our favorite records of the year. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the vocalist and multi-instrumentalist described Oxnard as “the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z’s] The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout. The album also allegedly represents the conclusion of his “beach series,” a trio of releases also including Malibu and Venice. .Paak also returned to his hometown last month to perform at Andy’s Oxnard Carnival and celebrate the release of his recent album. Watch .Paak’s SNL performance below.