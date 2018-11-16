Stream Anderson .Paak’s New Album Oxnard

Anderson .Paak’s new album Oxnard is out now. Taking its name from .Paak’s Southern California hometown, Oxnard is the follow-up to 2016’s Malibu, which was one of our favorite records of the year. The tracklist includes previously released singles “Who R U?” and “Tints (feat. Kendrick Lamar).” “Bubblin,” unfortunately, didn’t make the final cut. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T and Q-Tip are among the other high profile guests.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, .Paak described Oxnard as “the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.” He also calls the new album the “last phase of this beach series,” after Malibu and Venice, .Paak’s debut album. Whether or not that’s true has yet to be seen—but for now, we can enjoy another set of exquisite summer jams from one of the most compelling neo-R&B artists out there.

Tomorrow, .Paak will be hosting Andy’s Oxnard Carnival at the city’s Performing Arts & Convention Center to celebrate the release. The festivities start at 2pm, and will include rides, games, and food. Oxnard is streaming below.