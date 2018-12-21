It’s been an intense year for Alice Glass, who’s closing out 2018 with a whispery and melancholy new single. “I Trusted You” is the latest in a string of solo tracks, following standout “Mine,” “Cease and Desist,” and last year’s self-titled EP. “I trusted you / Are you mad that I wasted it?” she murmurs, setting her words against ghostly, digitally manipulated backing vocals.

Like many people, Glass evidently finds December to be a downer: “the holidays are depressing so I thought i’d give you one of my most depressing songs,” she wrote on Twitter this week. The accompanying video for “I Trusted You” features her posing with an impressive Christmas light display, but the effect is more disquieting than festive.

Glass has faced heightened scrutiny this year amid a defamation suit brought by ex-Crystal Castles bandmate Ethan Kath, whom she has publicly accused of abuse. The suit was dismissed in February; in May, a judge ruled that Glass was owed $21,000 in attorney’s fees. She’s continued to tour and release music as she works toward a debut solo album, which was initially hinted for this year but now seems more likely to arrive in 2019. In the meantime, watch and listen to “I Trusted You” below.