The Alchemist has released a new song featuring Earl Sweatshirt entitled “E Coli.” The track find Sweatshirt detailing a weary internal monologue over a cinematic orchestral loop and serves as the lead single for Alchemist’s recently announced EP Bread, due on Friday. The release comes with a video, directed by Jason Goldwatch, that splices found footage—including, for reference to those currently at work, a brief bit of non-nude space-costume porn—cut to tell the story of an alien invasion that floods a city and results in Alchemist’s character, pictured above, purchasing pearls found in the aftermath on Antiques Roadshow.

The song, an early version of which Sweatshirt performed live in 2015, extends what has proven to be a fruitful collaboration during an otherwise quiet three years for Earl since his last album I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside. Sweatshirt rapped over Alchemist production on the loose singles “Warlord Leather” and “Wind In My Sails,” as well as “Play It Cool” on Alchemist’s 2015 album Welcome to Los Santos with fellow producer Oh No. Earl’s new album Some Rap Songs, teased with the songs “The Mint” and “Nowhere2go,” is also out on Friday. Alchemist’s new EP features additional contributions from Black Thought, Roc Marciano, Westside Gunn and Conway. You can pre-order the project here.

Watch “E Coli” below.