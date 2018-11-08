It’s been three years since Earl Sweatshirt’s last album I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside, and in that time Earl has dealt with anxiety and depression mostly resulting from the death of his father. With his new single “Nowhere2go,” Earl has found a way to express that drowning dread and anxiousness through a noisy, industrial production enveloping his rhymes about being lost in the world. The Booliemane and Adé Haki-produced record feels in line with the music of Nine Inch Nails or—a more recent comparison—JPEGMAFIA that uses an intense and varied amount of sounds battling together that adequately capture a nervous, frustrated mind. For his part, Earl Sweatshirt almost seems to be engulfed by the music but never completely swallowed, which falls in line with his lyrics and views on life.

Earlier this week, Earl shared a couple videos online teasing the release of the track, both on YouTube and on his Instagram. While he has mostly kept a low profile since 2015, he recently made an appearance on Vince Staples’ new album FM! and performed at the Mac Miller tribute concert. As of now, there has not been an album announcement from the rapper or his team. Listen to “Nowhere2go” below.