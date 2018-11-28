It appears Trent Reznor engaged in an American pastime during last night’s Nine Inch Nails concert in Irving, Texas: dissing Ted Cruz. During the band’s set, Reznor brought up the Dallas suburb’s newly re-elected senator, asking fans whether they voted for the lipless conservative, then claiming that Cruz had asked for admission to the show, according to fan footage posted to Reddit. Reznor wasn’t game to host the presidential punching bag, saying, “He was bugging to get on the guest list, and I told him to fuck off.”

According to Reznor, it wasn’t the first time Cruz asked the band for tickets. “We put him on [the guest list] a few years ago. He drank all the beer and was just a pain in the ass to be around,” Reznor told the crowd, before launching into a performance of “1,000,000” from The Slip. A bit of a self-own, to be honest, but we appreciate the honesty. We’ve reached out to Cruz’s office for comment and will update if we hear back. For what it’s worth, he spent yesterday drinking coffee in Washington, D.C., according to his Instagram.

Cruz defeated Democratic challenger and noted Cool Guy Beto O’Rourke by two percentage points earlier this month. Watch Reznor talk his shit below.